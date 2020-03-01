Sunday, Mar. 1
EAST
Coast Guard 89, Worcester Tech 86, OT
Ithaca 80, RPI 69, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Manhattan 60
NYIT 85, Daemen 82, OT
Quinnipiac 71, Marist 52
Rider 65, Fairfield 51
SUNY Delhi 94, Pine Manor 42
Saint Louis 72, Rhode Island 62
South Florida 64, Temple 58
St. John’s 91, Creighton 71
St. Joseph (Conn.) 88, Albertus Magnus 84
Towson 75, Northeastern 72
Tufts 102, Colby 94, 2OT
Xavier 66, Georgetown 63
Yeshiva 86, Purchase 74
SOUTH
Centenary 77, Texas Lutheran 56
Centre 72, Berry 69
FIU 67, Charlotte 52
Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52
Old Dominion 85, FAU 80, OT
Transylvania 49, Rose Hulman 48
UNC-Pembroke 88, Georgia Southwestern 65
MIDWEST
Illinois 67, Indiana 66
Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT
Ohio St. 77, Michigan 63
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69
SOUTHWEST
Houston 68, Cincinnati 55
North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT
Rice 77, Middle Tennessee 66
UTEP 75, Southern Miss. 56
UTSA 66, UAB 59
Wichita St. 66, SMU 62
FAR WEST
Stanford 72, Colorado 64
UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43
___
