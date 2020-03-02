Monday, Mar. 2
EAST
Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73
SOUTH
Duke 88, NC State 69
Grambling St. 81, MVSU 61
Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Jackson St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
NC A&T 76, SC State 65
NC Central 71, Bethune-Cookman 68, OT
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT
Prairie View 73, Alabama A&M 62
Texas Southern 78, Alabama St. 73
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 70
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.