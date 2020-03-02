Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 2, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Monday, Mar. 2

EAST

Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73

SOUTH

Duke 88, NC State 69

Grambling St. 81, MVSU 61

Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Jackson St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

NC A&T 76, SC State 65

NC Central 71, Bethune-Cookman 68, OT

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT

Prairie View 73, Alabama A&M 62

Texas Southern 78, Alabama St. 73

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 70

The Associated Press

