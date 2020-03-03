Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 3, 2020
 
1 min read
      

Tuesday, Mar. 3

EAST

Bloomfield 73, Goldey-Beacom 54

Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62

Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69

Dominican (NY) 80, Georgian Court 50

Jefferson 63, Felician 60

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75

Maine 71, Hartford 65

Mass.-Lowell 63, New Hampshire 54

Michigan St. 79, Penn St. 71

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Syracuse 84, Boston College 71

UMBC 75, Stony Brook 67

Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62

Wilmington (DC) 76, Post (Conn.) 69

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 74, West Florida 44

Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75

Belmont Abbey 97, Mount Olive 78

Charleston Southern 81, Presbyterian 64

Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67

Clark Atlanta 64, Kentucky St. 55

Duquesne 80, VCU 77, OT

Embry-Riddle 80, Barry 64

Emmanuel 86, Barton 75

Florida Southern 97, Lynn 80

Georgia St. 89, UALR 70

King (Tenn.) 90, North Greenville 81

Lee 81, Auburn-Montgomery 57

Liberty 55, NJIT 49

Lipscomb 68, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101

Morehouse 76, Lane 61

North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83

North Florida 91, Jacksonville 88

Nova Southeastern 115, Rollins 81

Paine 78, Tuskegee 73

Palm Beach Atlantic 96, St. Leo 69

Richmond 80, Davidson 63

SC-Upstate 69, High Point 59

South Alabama 58, Texas St. 54

South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71

Southern Wesleyan 85, Lees-Mcrae 81

Stetson 82, North Alabama 72

Tennessee 81, Kentucky 73

Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64

UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68

Valdosta St. 96, Montevallo 73

Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79

West Alabama 82, Union (Tenn.) 79

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Ohio 67

Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68

Central St. (Ohio) 87, Fort Valley St. 79

DePaul 69, Marquette 68

Findlay 85, Lake Erie 69

Grand Valley St. 73, Ashland 60

Ill.-Chicago 93, IUPUI 59

Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69

Kentucky Wesleyan 80, Hillsdale 72

Malone 73, Cedarville 71

Michigan Tech 75, Saginaw Valley St. 56

N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50

N. Michigan 70, Ferris St. 69

Northwood (Mich.) 82, Davenport 70

Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59

Purdue 77, Iowa 68

W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54

Walsh 67, Ohio Dominican 66

West Virginia 77, Iowa St. 71

Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57

SOUTHWEST

Dallas Baptist 69, Oklahoma Christian 67, OT

Lubbock Christian 79, Midwestern St. 61

Stephen F. Austin 77, Abilene Christian 72

Tarleton St. 84, Texas-Permian Basin 68

Texas 52, Oklahoma 51

Texas A&M Commerce 77, Ark.-Fort Smith 73

FAR WEST

Cal St.-East Bay 70, CS San Bernardino 68

Colorado Mesa 69, Colo.-Colo. Springs 66

Colorado Mines 73, N.M. Highlands 66

Dixie St. 84, Regis 71

S.D. Mines 80, Black Hills St. 71

___

