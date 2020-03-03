Tuesday, Mar. 3
EAST
Bloomfield 73, Goldey-Beacom 54
Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62
Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69
Dominican (NY) 80, Georgian Court 50
Jefferson 63, Felician 60
Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75
Maine 71, Hartford 65
Mass.-Lowell 63, New Hampshire 54
Michigan St. 79, Penn St. 71
Rutgers 78, Maryland 67
Syracuse 84, Boston College 71
UMBC 75, Stony Brook 67
Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62
Wilmington (DC) 76, Post (Conn.) 69
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 74, West Florida 44
Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57
Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75
Belmont Abbey 97, Mount Olive 78
Charleston Southern 81, Presbyterian 64
Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67
Clark Atlanta 64, Kentucky St. 55
Duquesne 80, VCU 77, OT
Embry-Riddle 80, Barry 64
Emmanuel 86, Barton 75
Florida Southern 97, Lynn 80
Georgia St. 89, UALR 70
King (Tenn.) 90, North Greenville 81
Lee 81, Auburn-Montgomery 57
Liberty 55, NJIT 49
Lipscomb 68, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101
Morehouse 76, Lane 61
North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83
North Florida 91, Jacksonville 88
Nova Southeastern 115, Rollins 81
Paine 78, Tuskegee 73
Palm Beach Atlantic 96, St. Leo 69
Richmond 80, Davidson 63
SC-Upstate 69, High Point 59
South Alabama 58, Texas St. 54
South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71
Southern Wesleyan 85, Lees-Mcrae 81
Stetson 82, North Alabama 72
Tennessee 81, Kentucky 73
Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64
UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68
Valdosta St. 96, Montevallo 73
Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79
West Alabama 82, Union (Tenn.) 79
MIDWEST
Akron 74, Ohio 67
Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68
Central St. (Ohio) 87, Fort Valley St. 79
DePaul 69, Marquette 68
Findlay 85, Lake Erie 69
Grand Valley St. 73, Ashland 60
Ill.-Chicago 93, IUPUI 59
Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69
Kentucky Wesleyan 80, Hillsdale 72
Malone 73, Cedarville 71
Michigan Tech 75, Saginaw Valley St. 56
N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50
N. Michigan 70, Ferris St. 69
Northwood (Mich.) 82, Davenport 70
Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59
Purdue 77, Iowa 68
W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54
Walsh 67, Ohio Dominican 66
West Virginia 77, Iowa St. 71
Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57
SOUTHWEST
Dallas Baptist 69, Oklahoma Christian 67, OT
Lubbock Christian 79, Midwestern St. 61
Stephen F. Austin 77, Abilene Christian 72
Tarleton St. 84, Texas-Permian Basin 68
Texas 52, Oklahoma 51
Texas A&M Commerce 77, Ark.-Fort Smith 73
FAR WEST
Cal St.-East Bay 70, CS San Bernardino 68
Colorado Mesa 69, Colo.-Colo. Springs 66
Colorado Mines 73, N.M. Highlands 66
Dixie St. 84, Regis 71
S.D. Mines 80, Black Hills St. 71
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.