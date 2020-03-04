Wednesday, Mar. 4
EAST
Canisius 85, Marist 69
Daemen 90, Queens (NY) 76
East Stroudsburg 86, West Chester 74
Fordham 63, George Washington 52
Indiana (Pa.) 80, California (Pa.) 63
LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72
Marshall 94, FAU 82
Mercyhurst 84, Pitt.-Johnstown 66
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45
New Haven 101, Stonehill 100, 3OT
Providence 80, Xavier 74
Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68
Rider 71, Manhattan 59
Robert Morris 59, St. Francis (NY) 58
Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59
Shippensburg 69, Millersville 66
Siena 77, Niagara 55
St. Anselm 80, Franklin Pierce 66
St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73
St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61
Tulsa 61, Temple 51
UMass 75, La Salle 64
Villanova 79, Seton Hall 77
WV Wesleyan 68, Urbana 54
SOUTH
Catawba 89, Newberry 87
Charlotte 56, North Texas 43
Columbus St. 87, SC-Aiken 65
Florida 68, Georgia 54
Georgia College 85, Augusta 75
Lander 83, Flagler 60
Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73
Miles 85, Savannah St. 64
Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 56
Northwestern St. 95, New Orleans 73
Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59
Queens (NC) 106, Lenoir-Rhyne 96
Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57
SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 65
Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57
Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT
Texas A&M 78, Auburn 75
Tusculum 86, Anderson (SC) 65
UCF 61, SMU 58
UNC-Pembroke 90, North Georgia 62
UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56
Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58
MIDWEST
Butler 77, St. John’s 55
Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Kansas 75, TCU 66
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 99, LSU 90
Houston Baptist 88, Incarnate Word 76
Texas A&M-CC 71, Sam Houston St. 60
FAR WEST
Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70
New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66
Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.