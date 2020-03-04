Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 4, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Mar. 4

EAST

Canisius 85, Marist 69

Daemen 90, Queens (NY) 76

East Stroudsburg 86, West Chester 74

Fordham 63, George Washington 52

Indiana (Pa.) 80, California (Pa.) 63

LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Marshall 94, FAU 82

Mercyhurst 84, Pitt.-Johnstown 66

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45

New Haven 101, Stonehill 100, 3OT

Providence 80, Xavier 74

Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68

Rider 71, Manhattan 59

Robert Morris 59, St. Francis (NY) 58

Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Shippensburg 69, Millersville 66

Siena 77, Niagara 55

St. Anselm 80, Franklin Pierce 66

St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61

Tulsa 61, Temple 51

UMass 75, La Salle 64

Villanova 79, Seton Hall 77

WV Wesleyan 68, Urbana 54

SOUTH

Catawba 89, Newberry 87

Charlotte 56, North Texas 43

Columbus St. 87, SC-Aiken 65

Florida 68, Georgia 54

Georgia College 85, Augusta 75

Lander 83, Flagler 60

Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73

Miles 85, Savannah St. 64

Nicholls 80, McNeese St. 56

Northwestern St. 95, New Orleans 73

Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59

Queens (NC) 106, Lenoir-Rhyne 96

Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57

SE Louisiana 69, Cent. Arkansas 65

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57

Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT

Texas A&M 78, Auburn 75

Tusculum 86, Anderson (SC) 65

UCF 61, SMU 58

UNC-Pembroke 90, North Georgia 62

UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56

Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58

MIDWEST

Butler 77, St. John’s 55

Creighton 91, Georgetown 76

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Kansas 75, TCU 66

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 99, LSU 90

Houston Baptist 88, Incarnate Word 76

Texas A&M-CC 71, Sam Houston St. 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70

New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66

Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74

___

