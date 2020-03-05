Thursday, Mar. 5
EAST
Boston U. 69, Navy 63
Bucknell 64, American U. 59
Colgate 83, Lehigh 70
Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Lafayette 73, Army 68
UConn 77, Houston 71
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57
Alcorn St. 80, Prairie View 71
Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT
Delaware St. 100, Howard 88
Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62
Hampton 78, Longwood 53
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 59
Liberty 66, Stetson 62
Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71
Memphis 68, Wichita St. 60
NC Central 86, NC A&T 80
Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62
Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48
Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74
Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65
Drake 75, Illinois St. 65
E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48
Green Bay 78, Oakland 63
Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61
Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Ohio St. 71, Illinois 63
Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55
FAR WEST
Arizona 83, Washington St. 62
Boise St. 67, UNLV 61
E. Washington 100, Idaho St. 75
Hawaii 67, UC Davis 65
Long Beach St. 80, Cal Poly 73, OT
Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61
Montana St. 73, S. Utah 65
N. Colorado 71, Montana 64
New Mexico St. 83, California Baptist 50
Oregon 90, California 56
Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65
Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 66
San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60
Santa Clara 76, Portland 62
UC Santa Barbara 55, Cal St.-Fullerton 53
UMKC 61, Utah Valley 51
Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70
Washington 90, Arizona St. 83
Weber St. 72, Idaho 64
Wyoming 74, Nevada 71
