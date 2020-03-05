Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 5, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Thursday, Mar. 5

EAST

Boston U. 69, Navy 63

Bucknell 64, American U. 59

Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Lafayette 73, Army 68

UConn 77, Houston 71

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57

Alcorn St. 80, Prairie View 71

Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT

Delaware St. 100, Howard 88

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Hampton 78, Longwood 53

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 59

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

Memphis 68, Wichita St. 60

NC Central 86, NC A&T 80

Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

Ohio St. 71, Illinois 63

Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55

FAR WEST

Arizona 83, Washington St. 62

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

E. Washington 100, Idaho St. 75

Hawaii 67, UC Davis 65

Long Beach St. 80, Cal Poly 73, OT

Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61

Montana St. 73, S. Utah 65

N. Colorado 71, Montana 64

New Mexico St. 83, California Baptist 50

Oregon 90, California 56

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65

Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 66

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Santa Clara 76, Portland 62

UC Santa Barbara 55, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

UMKC 61, Utah Valley 51

Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70

Washington 90, Arizona St. 83

Weber St. 72, Idaho 64

Wyoming 74, Nevada 71

___

