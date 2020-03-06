Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 6, 2020
 
Friday, Mar. 6

EAST

Brown 64, Harvard 55

Canisius 67, Niagara 63

Charleston (WV) 71, WV Wesleyan 59

Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50

Fairmont St. 77, Glenville St. 70

Penn 78, Cornell 64

Princeton 81, Columbia 58

Richmond 73, Duquesne 62

Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72

St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65

W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 61

West Liberty 100, Concord 85

Yale 72, Dartmouth 61

SOUTH

Albany St. (Ga.) 57, Morehouse 55

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50

Davidson 75, VCU 65

Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62

Hampton 86, Radford 78

Miles 65, Clark Atlanta 59

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

NC State 84, Wake Forest 64

VMI 96, Samford 78

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

MIDWEST

Akron 79, Kent St. 76

Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84

Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Malone 79, OT

Missouri Southern 96, Northeastern St. 60

Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51

Missouri Western 72, Washburn 70

Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65

S. Indiana 76, Bellarmine 73

Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57

Truman St. 85, Rockhurst 68

Valparaiso 74, Chicago 73

Walsh 81, Findlay 72

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 97, Lubbock Christian 92, 2OT

Henderson St. 89, Ark.-Monticello 83, OT

Oklahoma Baptist 94, East Central 90

St, Edwards 60, Tarleton St. 52

Texas A&M Kingsville 71, Dallas Baptist 66

West Texas A&M 85, Texas A&M Commerce 72

FAR WEST

Alaska-Anchorage 86, Seattle Pacific 85

Cal Poly-Pomona 78, CSU-Chico 53

Colorado Mesa 86, Dixie St. 79

Colorado Mines 76, S.D. Mines 59

Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73

Point Loma 83, Chaminade 74

San Diego St. 81, Boise St. 68

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

UC San Diego 86, Cal St.-East Bay 82

Utah St. 89, Wyoming 82

W. Washington 76, Alaska 64

___

