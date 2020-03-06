Friday, Mar. 6
EAST
Brown 64, Harvard 55
Canisius 67, Niagara 63
Charleston (WV) 71, WV Wesleyan 59
Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50
Fairmont St. 77, Glenville St. 70
Penn 78, Cornell 64
Princeton 81, Columbia 58
Richmond 73, Duquesne 62
Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72
St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65
W. Virginia St. 67, Wheeling Jesuit 61
West Liberty 100, Concord 85
Yale 72, Dartmouth 61
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 57, Morehouse 55
Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50
Davidson 75, VCU 65
Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62
Hampton 86, Radford 78
Miles 65, Clark Atlanta 59
Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61
NC State 84, Wake Forest 64
VMI 96, Samford 78
Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66
Wofford 93, The Citadel 76
MIDWEST
Akron 79, Kent St. 76
Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54
Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59
Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84
Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68
Drake 77, N. Iowa 56
Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Malone 79, OT
Missouri Southern 96, Northeastern St. 60
Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51
Missouri Western 72, Washburn 70
Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65
S. Indiana 76, Bellarmine 73
Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57
Truman St. 85, Rockhurst 68
Valparaiso 74, Chicago 73
Walsh 81, Findlay 72
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 97, Lubbock Christian 92, 2OT
Henderson St. 89, Ark.-Monticello 83, OT
Oklahoma Baptist 94, East Central 90
St, Edwards 60, Tarleton St. 52
Texas A&M Kingsville 71, Dallas Baptist 66
West Texas A&M 85, Texas A&M Commerce 72
FAR WEST
Alaska-Anchorage 86, Seattle Pacific 85
Cal Poly-Pomona 78, CSU-Chico 53
Colorado Mesa 86, Dixie St. 79
Colorado Mines 76, S.D. Mines 59
Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73
Point Loma 83, Chaminade 74
San Diego St. 81, Boise St. 68
San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53
UC San Diego 86, Cal St.-East Bay 82
Utah St. 89, Wyoming 82
W. Washington 76, Alaska 64
___
