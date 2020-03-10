Tuesday, Mar. 10
EAST
Delaware St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58
Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61
Iona 70, Canisius 60
Manhattan 61, Fairfield 43
Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
Vermont 81, UMBC 74
SOUTH
Howard 70, SC State 63
North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56
Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72
Southern U. 67, Alabama St. 53
MIDWEST
N. Dakota St. 89, North Dakota 53
N. Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60
Texas Southern 75, Grambling St. 62
