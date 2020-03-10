Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

March 10, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Mar. 10

EAST

Delaware St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

Advertisement

Iona 70, Canisius 60

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Manhattan 61, Fairfield 43

Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

SOUTH

Howard 70, SC State 63

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Southern U. 67, Alabama St. 53

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 89, North Dakota 53

N. Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60

Texas Southern 75, Grambling St. 62

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)