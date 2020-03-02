TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 23, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. UCLA 11-0 496 1 2. Florida 11-0 495 2 3. Texas Tech 11-1 492 4 4. Georgia 11-1 489 8 5. Vanderbilt 10-3 486 5 6. Louisville 8-3 483 7 7. N.C. State 11-0 480 10 8. Mississippi 10-1 477 14 9. Miami, Fla. 8-3 475 13 10. Arizona St. 8-4 471 12 11. Michigan 6-4 468 9 12. Mississippi St. 7-4 466 6 13. Arkansas 7-3 464 3 14. Florida St. 8-3 462 11 15. Central Florida 11-2 460 17 16. Tennessee 12-0 458 23 17. Auburn 10-3 456 18 18. Texas Christian 10-1 455 21 19. Texas 10-2 453 16 20. Texas A&M 10-3 451 15 21. Long Beach State 8-3 448 25 22. Louisiana St. 7-5 447 19 23. Alabama 12-0 444 NR 24. Pepperdine 10-1 443 22 25. North Carolina 8-4 440 20 26. Duke 9-2 438 NR 27. Clemson 9-2 437 26 28. Oklahoma 9-3 434 NR 29. Tulane 9-2 430 29 30. U.C. Santa Barbara 9-2 427 NR

