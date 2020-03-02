Listen Live Sports

Collegiate Baseball Poll

March 2, 2020 1:48 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 23, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. UCLA 11-0 496 1
2. Florida 11-0 495 2
3. Texas Tech 11-1 492 4
4. Georgia 11-1 489 8
5. Vanderbilt 10-3 486 5
6. Louisville 8-3 483 7
7. N.C. State 11-0 480 10
8. Mississippi 10-1 477 14
9. Miami, Fla. 8-3 475 13
10. Arizona St. 8-4 471 12
11. Michigan 6-4 468 9
12. Mississippi St. 7-4 466 6
13. Arkansas 7-3 464 3
14. Florida St. 8-3 462 11
15. Central Florida 11-2 460 17
16. Tennessee 12-0 458 23
17. Auburn 10-3 456 18
18. Texas Christian 10-1 455 21
19. Texas 10-2 453 16
20. Texas A&M 10-3 451 15
21. Long Beach State 8-3 448 25
22. Louisiana St. 7-5 447 19
23. Alabama 12-0 444 NR
24. Pepperdine 10-1 443 22
25. North Carolina 8-4 440 20
26. Duke 9-2 438 NR
27. Clemson 9-2 437 26
28. Oklahoma 9-3 434 NR
29. Tulane 9-2 430 29
30. U.C. Santa Barbara 9-2 427 NR

