Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colonial Athletic Association

March 11, 2020 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Conference USA
At Ford Center at the Star
Frisco, Texas
First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

Advertisement

UTEP 95, FAU 67

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Marist 68, Monmouth 44

Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63<

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45<

Western Athletic Conference
First Round

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52<

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers