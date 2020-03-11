Colonial Athletic Association

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55<
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center at the Star
|Frisco, Texas
|First Round
Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT
Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63<
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Rider 79, Niagara 74<
|Mid-American Conference
|Quarterfinals
Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69<
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55<
