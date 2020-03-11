Listen Live Sports

Colonial Athletic Association

March 11, 2020 3:53 pm
 
UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55<

Conference USA
At Ford Center at the Star
Frisco, Texas
First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63<

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74<

Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55<

