Colonial Athletic Association

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55<

Conference USA At Ford Center at the Star Frisco, Texas First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63<

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74<

Advertisement

Mid-American Conference Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55<

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.