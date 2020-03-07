Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 2, Orlando City 1

March 7, 2020 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Orlando City 0 1 1
Colorado 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Namli, 1 (Rosenberry), 64th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 1 (Perea), 82nd; 3, Colorado, Moor, 1 (Price), 90th+1.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls.

Yellow Cards_Moutinho, Orlando City, 15th; Namli, Colorado, 24th; Moor, Colorado, 55th; Acosta, Colorado, 76th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 81st.

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

A_13,062.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Mauricio Pereyra, 73rd), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Ruan, 73rd); Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Andres Perea; Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 79th).

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli (Nicolas Mezquida, 72nd), Jack Price; Kei Kamara, Sam Nicholson (Jonathan Lewis, 90th), Andre Shinyashiki (Diego Rubio, 62nd).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in