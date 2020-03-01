Columbus 1, New York City FC 0

|New York City FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 1, 56th minute.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Wormgoor, Columbus, 10th; Santos, Columbus, 20th; Heber, New York City FC, 31st; Artur, Columbus, 53rd; Afful, Columbus, 77th.
Red Cards_Chanot, New York City FC, 3rd.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal, Chris Elliott, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
Lineups
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Sebastien Ibeagha, 14th, Keaton Parks, 63rd), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring, James Sands; Heber (Valentin Castellanos, 70th), Alexandru Mitrita.
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Vito Wormgoor; Artur, Youness Mokhtar (Luis Diaz, 58th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Chris Cadden, 87th); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 80th).
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.