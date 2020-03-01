Listen Live Sports

Columbus 1, New York City FC 0

March 1, 2020
 
< a min read
      
New York City FC 0 0 0
Columbus 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 1, 56th minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Wormgoor, Columbus, 10th; Santos, Columbus, 20th; Heber, New York City FC, 31st; Artur, Columbus, 53rd; Afful, Columbus, 77th.

Red Cards_Chanot, New York City FC, 3rd.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal, Chris Elliott, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Sebastien Ibeagha, 14th, Keaton Parks, 63rd), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring, James Sands; Heber (Valentin Castellanos, 70th), Alexandru Mitrita.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Vito Wormgoor; Artur, Youness Mokhtar (Luis Diaz, 58th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Chris Cadden, 87th); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 80th).

