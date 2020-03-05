Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Community college hoops tourney suspended by virus concerns

March 5, 2020 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Northwest Athletic Conference community college women’s basketball tournament was suspended Thursday after the host school was shut down because of coronavirus concerns.

The tournament was in its third game of the day between North Idaho College and Lower Columbia when it was announced that Everett Community College, the host school, was being closed through the weekend.

The school later released a statement saying a student at the college had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 16-team women’s tournament started Thursday and the men’s tournament was scheduled to begin Saturday. Tournament officials said it would have details later on rescheduling the tournament.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise