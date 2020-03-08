Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Conference Tournament Scores

March 8, 2020 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference
Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinals

Delaware 79, Charleston 67

Elon 68, William & Mary 63

Advertisement

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Northeastern 72, Towson 62

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League
Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference
Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

Summit League
First Round

North Dakota 74, South Dakota 71

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise