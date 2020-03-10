Listen Live Sports

Conference Tournament Scores

March 10, 2020 1:41 am
 
TOURNAMENT
Monday, March 9
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals

Hofstra 75, Delaware 61

Northeastern 68, Elon 60

Horizon League
Semifinals

Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright State 56

Northern Kentucky 80, Green Bay 69

Mid-American Conference
First Round

Ohio 85, Central Michigan 65

Toledo 76, Western Michigan 73

Kent State 86, Eastern Michigan 76

Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79

Southern Conference
Championship

ETSU 72, Wofford 58

Summit League
Semifinals

North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69

North Dakota 73, Fort Wayne 56

Sun Belt Conference
Second Round

Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65

Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana 81

West Coast Conference
Semifinals

Gonzaga 81 San Francisco 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 51, BYU 50

