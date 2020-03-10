Listen Live Sports

Conference Tournament Scores

March 10, 2020 6:37 pm
 
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, March 10
America East Conference
Semifinals

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Championship

Hofstra vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Horizon League
Championship

Ill.-Chicago vs. Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Fairfield vs. Manhattan, 5 p.m.

Iona vs. Canisius, 7 p.m.

Nigara vs. Marist, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round

Delaware State vs. Maryland East Shore, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference
Championship

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Southern (NO), 8:30 p.m.

Grambling State at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Jackson State, 9 p.m.

Summit League
Championship

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota, 9 p.m.

West Coast Conference
Championship

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.

