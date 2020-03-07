Listen Live Sports

Conference Tournament Scores

March 7, 2020 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
First Round

UMBC 73, New Hampshire 67

Colonial Athletic Association
First Round
Saturday, March 7

Drexel 66, UNC-Wilmington 55<

Missouri Valley Conference
Semifinals

Bradley 76, Drake 66<

Mountain West Conference
Championship
Saturday, March 7

Utah St. 59, San Diego St. 56

Northeast Conference
Semifinals
Saturday, March 7

Saint Francis (Pa.) 84, Sacred Heart 72

Robert Morris 86, LIU Brooklyn 66<

Southern Conference
Quarterfinals

ETSU 70, VMI 57

Western Carolina 70, Mercer 56<

Sun Belt Conference
First Round

Louisiana 73, Arkansas St. 66

Coastal Carolina 63, UT Arlington 62<

