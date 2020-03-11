Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Second Round
Clemson 69, Miami 64
NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58
Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58<
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|First Round
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Fordham 72, George Washington 52<
St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62<
|Big Sky Conference
|First Round
Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54
Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69
Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62<
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57<
Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71<
Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56
FIU 85, Rice 76<
Siena 63, Manhattan 49<
North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75<
|Pacific-12 Conference
|First Round
Oregon State 71, Utah 69
Arizona 77, Washington 70<
Patriot League
Boston U. 64, Colgate 61<
Georgia 81, Mississippi 63<
Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62 <
Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62
Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68<
