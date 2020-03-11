Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Second Round
Clemson 69, Miami 64
NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58
Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58
Syracuse vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|First Round
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Fordham 72, George Washington 52
|Big East Conference
|First Round
St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62
Xavier vs. DePaul, 9:30 p.m.
|Big Sky Conference
|First Round
Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54
Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69
Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62
|Big Ten Conference
|First Round
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Conference
|First Round
Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71
TCU vs. Kansas State, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference USA
|First Round
Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56
FIU 85, Rice 76
UAB vs. UTSA , 9:30 p.m.
Marshall vs. UTEP, 10 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Siena 63, Manhattan 49
St. Peter’s vs. Iona, 9:30 p.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75
North Carolina A&T vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.
|Pacific-12 Conference
|First Round
Oregon State 71, Utah 69
Arizona 77, Washington 70
Stanford vs. California, 9 p.m.
Colorado vs. Washington State, 11:30 p.m.
Patriot League
Boston U. 64, Colgate 61
|Southeastern Conference
|First Round
Georgia 81, Mississippi 63
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.
|Southland Conference
|First Round
Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62
Lamar vs. McNeese State, 8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Conference
|Third Round
Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62
Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68<
