Conference Tournament Scores

March 11, 2020 10:47 pm
 
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58

Syracuse vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52

Big East Conference
First Round

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62

Xavier vs. DePaul, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference
First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62

Big Ten Conference
First Round

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57

Indiana vs. Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference
First Round

Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71

TCU vs. Kansas State, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA
First Round

Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56

FIU 85, Rice 76

UAB vs. UTSA , 9:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. UTEP, 10 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Siena 63, Manhattan 49

St. Peter’s vs. Iona, 9:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75

North Carolina A&T vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.

Pacific-12 Conference
First Round

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Arizona 77, Washington 70

Stanford vs. California, 9 p.m.

Colorado vs. Washington State, 11:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Championship

Boston U. 64, Colgate 61

Southeastern Conference
First Round

Georgia 81, Mississippi 63

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.

Southland Conference
First Round

Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62

Lamar vs. McNeese State, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference
Third Round

Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62

Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68<

