Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Championship
Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57
|Big South Conference
|Championship
Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Quarterfinals
Hofstra 61, Drexel 43<
Delaware 79, Charleston 67<
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Championship
Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66
|Patriot League
|Semifinals
Colgate 89, Lafayette 64
Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61
|Southern Conference
|Semifinals
ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.