Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Conference Tournament Scores

March 8, 2020 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference
Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinals

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Delaware 79, Charleston 67

Advertisement

Elon 68, William & Mary 63<

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League
Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference
Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

Summit League
First Round

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52<

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)