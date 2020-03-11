Listen Live Sports

CONMEBOL seeks suspension of World Cup qualifiers over virus

March 11, 2020 10:57 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — South America’s soccer body CONMEBOL is asking FIFA to suspend the beginning of World Cup qualifiers scheduled for the end of March due to fears with the spread of the coronavirus.

CONMEBOL published on Wednesday a letter it sent with the request to the sport’s governing body in the name of members Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. FIFA is yet to reply.

The letter said the outbreak could affect South American national teams that have members in Europe for they could be put in quarantine, which would stop them from playing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

