Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

COPPIN ST. (11-20)

Medley-Bacon 8-16 4-4 20, Clayton 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-4 5, An.Robinson 1-6 2-2 5, Thomas 1-7 5-8 7, McKnight 6-12 3-7 17, Aa.Robinson 3-8 0-2 9, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 16-27 63.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-26)

Cheeseman 0-3 2-2 2, Gyamfi 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 5-23 1-2 14, Phillip 4-10 2-2 13, Urrutia 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bartley 4-10 0-3 11, Prevost 5-9 0-1 10, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, McIntosh 0-0 0-0 0, Guy 0-2 0-0 0, Voyles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 5-10 60.

Halftime_Coppin St. 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 7-26 (Aa.Robinson 3-8, McKnight 2-8, Williams 1-2, An.Robinson 1-6, Clayton 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Md.-Eastern Shore 11-34 (Bartley 3-5, Phillip 3-5, Frost 3-18, Anderson 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cheeseman 0-1, Urrutia 0-2). Fouled Out_Cheeseman. Rebounds_Coppin St. 38 (Medley-Bacon 13), Md.-Eastern Shore 42 (Frost, Prevost 8). Assists_Coppin St. 9 (Medley-Bacon, Williams, McKnight 2), Md.-Eastern Shore 14 (Frost 4). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 14, Md.-Eastern Shore 22. A_550 (5,500).

