Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cornell 85, Princeton 82

March 7, 2020 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

CORNELL (7-20)

Dickson 5-8 0-0 12, Voss 4-5 0-0 11, Warren 4-7 0-0 9, Knapp 2-2 0-0 4, McBride 3-8 5-6 12, Noll 7-11 1-1 18, Boeheim 4-10 6-7 14, Filien 1-1 0-0 2, Dolan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-53 12-14 83.

PRINCETON (14-13)

Aririguzoh 2-6 2-2 6, Friberg 2-5 0-0 6, Llewellyn 9-16 7-7 30, Morales 1-3 0-0 2, Schwieger 4-7 2-2 11, Desrosiers 5-11 3-3 16, Wright 2-3 0-0 6, Langborg 1-1 2-2 5, Evbuomwan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-16 82.

Halftime_Princeton 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 11-17 (Noll 3-4, Voss 3-4, Dickson 2-3, Dolan 1-1, Warren 1-1, McBride 1-2, Boeheim 0-2), Princeton 14-30 (Llewellyn 5-8, Desrosiers 3-8, Wright 2-3, Friberg 2-5, Langborg 1-1, Schwieger 1-3, Morales 0-2). Rebounds_Cornell 20 (Dickson, McBride 4), Princeton 24 (Aririguzoh 10). Assists_Cornell 15 (McBride 6), Princeton 15 (Aririguzoh, Llewellyn, Morales 3). Total Fouls_Cornell 20, Princeton 13. A_2,553 (6,854).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise