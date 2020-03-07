Cornell 85, Princeton 82

CORNELL (7-20)

Dickson 5-8 0-0 12, Voss 4-5 0-0 11, Warren 4-7 0-0 9, Knapp 2-2 0-0 4, McBride 3-8 5-6 12, Noll 7-11 1-1 18, Boeheim 4-10 6-7 14, Filien 1-1 0-0 2, Dolan 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-53 12-14 83.

PRINCETON (14-13)

Aririguzoh 2-6 2-2 6, Friberg 2-5 0-0 6, Llewellyn 9-16 7-7 30, Morales 1-3 0-0 2, Schwieger 4-7 2-2 11, Desrosiers 5-11 3-3 16, Wright 2-3 0-0 6, Langborg 1-1 2-2 5, Evbuomwan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-16 82.

Halftime_Princeton 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 11-17 (Noll 3-4, Voss 3-4, Dickson 2-3, Dolan 1-1, Warren 1-1, McBride 1-2, Boeheim 0-2), Princeton 14-30 (Llewellyn 5-8, Desrosiers 3-8, Wright 2-3, Friberg 2-5, Langborg 1-1, Schwieger 1-3, Morales 0-2). Rebounds_Cornell 20 (Dickson, McBride 4), Princeton 24 (Aririguzoh 10). Assists_Cornell 15 (McBride 6), Princeton 15 (Aririguzoh, Llewellyn, Morales 3). Total Fouls_Cornell 20, Princeton 13. A_2,553 (6,854).

