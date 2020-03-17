Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys may eye CBs with Jones squeezed by Prescott, Cooper

March 17, 2020 10:18 pm
 
1 min read
      

DALLAS COWBOYS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Amari Cooper, CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, LB Sean Lee, TE Jason Witten, DT Maliek Collins, WR Tavon Austin, DE Kerry Hyder, OL Joe Looney, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, DL Christian Covington, LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, LB Justin March, LB Malcolm Smith, LB Joe Thomas, CB Anthony Brown, S Kavon Frazier, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Jeff Heath, S Darian Thompson, K Kai Forbath, LS L.P. Ladouceur.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Cooper Rush, DL Daniel Ross.

NEEDS: It was clear Cowboys couldn’t afford to keep Jones with QB Dak Prescott under franchise tag and team agreeing to long-term deal with Cooper. Jones was considered team’s top cornerback, so that position becomes need along with safety. Pass-rushing end becomes priority with Quinn headed to Chicago. Same will be true at defensive tackle if Collins is lured away. Cowboys signaled Blake Jarwin could take leading TE role from Witten by signing restricted free agent to new contract. Then Witten agreed to deal with Raiders, meaning his club record will stop at 16 seasons. Lee’s decision to return on one-year deal boosts LB depth with Leighton Vander Esch coming off surgery for neck injury that limited him to nine games.

Advertisement

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $25 million.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 AI Industry Day
3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the highest ranked woman in the Army

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins