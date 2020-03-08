Listen Live Sports

CS Northridge 86, Hawaii 82

March 8, 2020 12:56 am
 
HAWAII (17-13)

Raimo 6-12 0-1 12, Buggs 1-6 0-0 2, Stansberry 12-19 0-0 31, Webster 1-7 0-0 2, Avea 8-16 2-2 20, Hemsley 4-6 4-7 13, da Silva 0-1 2-2 2, Colina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 8-12 82.

CS NORTHRIDGE (15-17)

Diane 13-25 8-10 34, Pearre 1-1 2-2 4, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Gomez 7-10 5-5 24, Harkless 6-16 0-1 12, Harrick 3-7 0-0 8, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Ndumanya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 15-18 86.

Halftime_47-47. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 10-28 (Stansberry 7-14, Avea 2-6, Hemsley 1-1, Buggs 0-3, Webster 0-4), CS Northridge 7-18 (Gomez 5-8, Harrick 2-5, Harkless 0-1, Brown 0-2, Diane 0-2). Rebounds_Hawaii 30 (Avea 9), CS Northridge 35 (Diane 15). Assists_Hawaii 13 (Buggs, Avea 3), CS Northridge 13 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Hawaii 17, CS Northridge 14. A_1,624 (2,400).

