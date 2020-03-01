Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

CS Northridge tops Cal St.-Fullerton 99-92

March 1, 2020 1:04 am
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez scored 27 points apiece as Cal State Northridge topped Cal State Fullerton 99-92 on Saturday night.

Elijah Harkless had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (13-17, 8-6 Big West Conference). Darius Brown II added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cal State Fullerton scored 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jackson Rowe had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans (10-19, 5-9). Austen Awosika added 18 points and six assists. Brandon Kamga had 18 points.

Advertisement

The Matadors leveled the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 82-75 on Jan. 25. Cal State Northridge plays UC Irvine on the road on Wednesday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against UC Santa Barbara on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration