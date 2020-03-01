Cubs 7, Mariners 3

|Mariners
|
|
|
|
|
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|7
|
|J.Frley rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Weber pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hnson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Jseph 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Raleigh ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mit.Nay pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Keefe c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Dwees pr
|1
|3
|1
|0
|
|Mrmljos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Bshop cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gmbrone lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|P.Wsdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Lopes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Cevas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dscalso dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Seattle
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|130
|21x
|—
|7
E_Dewees (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Bryant (1), Kipnis (2). 3B_Dewees (1). HR_Baez (2), Almora Jr. (2). SB_O’Keefe (1), Lopes (1). CS_Crawford (2), Smith (1), Joseph (1). SF_Giambrone (2).
|Mariners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Graveman
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Delaplane
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Anderson L, 0-1
|2
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Arias
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ryan W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Megill H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Stinnett
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Short H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|De La Cruz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Graveman (Contreras).
WP_Graveman, Ramirez, Simpson.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez First, Gerry Davis Second, Scott Barry Third, Jordan Bake.
T_3:22. A_14,804
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.