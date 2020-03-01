Listen Live Sports

Cubs 7, Mariners 3

March 1, 2020 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Mariners Cubs
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 33 7 12 7
J.Frley rf 2 1 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 0
Rdrguez rf 2 0 1 0 A.Weber pr 1 0 1 0
Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Hnson ss 2 0 1 0 C.Jseph 1b 0 0 0 0
K.Lewis dh 2 0 1 0 Ja.Baez ss 2 1 2 1
Raleigh ph 2 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 2 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 3 0 1 1 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0
Mit.Nay pr 1 0 0 0 R.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Au.Nola c 3 0 1 0 Cntrras c 2 0 1 0
O’Keefe c 0 1 0 0 D.Dwees pr 1 3 1 0
Mrmljos lf 3 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 1 1 1
B.Bshop cf 1 1 1 1 Gmbrone lf 1 1 1 1
P.Wsdom 3b 2 0 0 0 Alm Jr. cf 3 1 1 1
T.Lopes 3b 2 0 1 1 N.Cevas cf 2 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 2 0 2 0 Dscalso dh 3 0 1 0
Kelenic lf 1 0 0 0 Higgins ph 1 0 0 0
D.Wlton 2b 2 0 0 0 I.Mller lf 3 0 1 1
J.Cowan 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Amaya c 1 0 1 2
Seattle 000 001 020 3
Chicago 000 130 21x 7

E_Dewees (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Bryant (1), Kipnis (2). 3B_Dewees (1). HR_Baez (2), Almora Jr. (2). SB_O’Keefe (1), Lopes (1). CS_Crawford (2), Smith (1), Joseph (1). SF_Giambrone (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Mariners
Graveman 2 1 0 0 1 3
Delaplane 1 0 0 0 3 1
Anderson L, 0-1 2 8 4 4 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ramirez 2-3 2 2 2 3 1
Arias 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bautista 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cubs
Lester 3 2 0 0 0 4
Ryan W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Megill H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Stinnett 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Short H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Simpson 1 2 2 2 1 1
De La Cruz 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Graveman (Contreras).

WP_Graveman, Ramirez, Simpson.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez First, Gerry Davis Second, Scott Barry Third, Jordan Bake.

T_3:22. A_14,804

