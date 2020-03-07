Cubs 8, Indians 5

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 8 8 7 Totals 35 5 9 5 Dscalso 2b 3 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 1 1 1 Verdugo ss 1 1 0 0 Clement ss 2 0 0 0 Alm Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Myers cf 1 1 0 1 Krieger pr 2 1 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 2 Mrtinez pr 1 1 1 0 Y.Chang 3b 1 1 1 0 Sza Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 2 0 D.Dwees ph 2 0 0 0 Bradley pr 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 2 0 1 0 F.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 M.Amaya c 3 0 0 0 Mrabell lf 1 1 1 1 H.Perez lf 2 0 0 0 Santana dh 3 0 1 0 Z.Davis pr 1 2 1 1 Ca.Rupp ph 1 0 1 1 A.Rivas 1b 2 1 1 1 B.Zmmer cf 2 0 0 0 J.Young 1b 1 0 1 2 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 R.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 C.Burks rf 1 0 0 0 Li-.Chu c 1 0 0 0 Z.Short 3b 2 1 1 2 Johnson rf 2 0 0 0 C.Morel 3b 1 1 1 0 M.Longo rf 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 332 — 8 Cleveland 100 002 020 — 5

E_Descalso (2). DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Rivas (2), Chang (3), Marabell (2), Rupp (2). HR_Short (1), Lindor (3), Ramirez (2). SB_Young (1), Morel (1). CS_Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Hendricks 4 2 1 1 1 4 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cotton W, 2-0 2 4 2 2 2 3 Pelham H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 3 Taylor S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Plutko 3 0 0 0 2 2 Hoyt H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cimber H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Maton H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Mejia BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 Gose L, 0-1 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 Martinez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Dowdy 1 2 2 1 1 1

WP_Martinez.

PB_Chu.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, John Bacon Second, Nick Mahrley Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_3:03. A_9,869

