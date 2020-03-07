Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 8, Indians 5

March 7, 2020 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 8 7 Totals 35 5 9 5
Dscalso 2b 3 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 1 1 1
Verdugo ss 1 1 0 0 Clement ss 2 0 0 0
Alm Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0
C.Myers cf 1 1 0 1 Krieger pr 2 1 0 0
Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 2
Mrtinez pr 1 1 1 0 Y.Chang 3b 1 1 1 0
Sza Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 2 0
D.Dwees ph 2 0 0 0 Bradley pr 1 0 0 0
Cratini c 2 0 1 0 F.Reyes lf 3 0 0 0
M.Amaya c 3 0 0 0 Mrabell lf 1 1 1 1
H.Perez lf 2 0 0 0 Santana dh 3 0 1 0
Z.Davis pr 1 2 1 1 Ca.Rupp ph 1 0 1 1
A.Rivas 1b 2 1 1 1 B.Zmmer cf 2 0 0 0
J.Young 1b 1 0 1 2 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0
R.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0
C.Burks rf 1 0 0 0 Li-.Chu c 1 0 0 0
Z.Short 3b 2 1 1 2 Johnson rf 2 0 0 0
C.Morel 3b 1 1 1 0 M.Longo rf 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 332 8
Cleveland 100 002 020 5

E_Descalso (2). DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Rivas (2), Chang (3), Marabell (2), Rupp (2). HR_Short (1), Lindor (3), Ramirez (2). SB_Young (1), Morel (1). CS_Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks 4 2 1 1 1 4
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cotton W, 2-0 2 4 2 2 2 3
Pelham H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 3
Taylor S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Plutko 3 0 0 0 2 2
Hoyt H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cimber H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Maton H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mejia BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2
Gose L, 0-1 2-3 1 3 3 2 2
Martinez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Dowdy 1 2 2 1 1 1

WP_Martinez.

PB_Chu.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, John Bacon Second, Nick Mahrley Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_3:03. A_9,869

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in