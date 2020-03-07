Cubs 8, Indians 5

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clement ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Myers cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Krieger pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mrtinez pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sza Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|D.Dwees ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Perez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Z.Davis pr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ca.Rupp ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Zmmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Young 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Burks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li-.Chu c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Morel 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Longo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|332
|—
|8
|Cleveland
|100
|002
|020
|—
|5
E_Descalso (2). DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Rivas (2), Chang (3), Marabell (2), Rupp (2). HR_Short (1), Lindor (3), Ramirez (2). SB_Young (1), Morel (1). CS_Garcia (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cotton W, 2-0
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Pelham H, 1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Taylor S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hoyt H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maton H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mejia BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Gose L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Martinez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dowdy
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
WP_Martinez.
PB_Chu.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, John Bacon Second, Nick Mahrley Third, Quinn Wolcot.
T_3:03. A_9,869
