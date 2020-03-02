Listen Live Sports

Cubs 9, Angels 4

March 2, 2020 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Angels Cubs
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 34 9 12 9
L Stlla 2b 3 1 1 2 K.Brynt 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo 3b 1 2 1 1
Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0
Mrtinez pr 1 1 1 1 A.Rivas 1b 2 1 1 1
A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 0
J.Rojas 1b 2 0 1 0 Z.Short pr 0 1 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 3
H.Wnson c 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone pr 1 1 0 0
M.Stssi dh 2 1 1 0 Cntrras dh 2 0 0 0
J.Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 M.Amaya ph 2 0 0 0
M.Thiss 3b 3 0 1 1 Cratini c 3 1 1 1
K.Mitan pr 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 1 0 0 0
Ta.Ward lf 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 0
V.Acsta pr 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 1 1 1 1
Alcntra ss 3 1 1 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 1 1 1
Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 Z.Davis cf 2 1 2 1
Br.Lund cf 3 0 1 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 C.Asaje 2b 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 002 110 4
Chicago 001 005 12x 9

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Stassi (0), Schwarber (1), Caratini (1), Davis (1). 3B_Rivas (0). HR_La Stella (0), Martinez (0), Cuevas (0), Happ (0). SB_Davis (1). SF_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Angels
Teheran 2 0 0 0 0 2
Andriese 3 4 1 1 0 3
Bedrosian L, 0-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Clark 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bard 1 2 1 1 1 2
Ramirez 1 2 2 2 0 0
Cubs
Hendricks 3 0 0 0 0 3
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cotton BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Gamez W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1
Brooks S, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson First, Jim Reynolds Second, Jim Wolf Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_3:05. A_10,386

