Cubs 9, Angels 4

|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo 3b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Z.Short pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|H.Wnson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Amaya ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cratini c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Mitan pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|V.Acsta pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cevas rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alcntra ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Davis cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Br.Lund cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Asaje 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|110
|—
|4
|Chicago
|001
|005
|12x
|—
|9
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Stassi (0), Schwarber (1), Caratini (1), Davis (1). 3B_Rivas (0). HR_La Stella (0), Martinez (0), Cuevas (0), Happ (0). SB_Davis (1). SF_Verdugo (1).
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andriese
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bedrosian L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Clark
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jeffress
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cotton BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Gamez W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Brooks S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson First, Jim Reynolds Second, Jim Wolf Third, Adrian Johnso.
T_3:05. A_10,386
