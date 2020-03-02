Cubs 9, Angels 4

Angels Cubs ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 34 9 12 9 L Stlla 2b 3 1 1 2 K.Brynt 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo 3b 1 2 1 1 Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez pr 1 1 1 1 A.Rivas 1b 2 1 1 1 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 1 0 J.Rojas 1b 2 0 1 0 Z.Short pr 0 1 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 3 H.Wnson c 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone pr 1 1 0 0 M.Stssi dh 2 1 1 0 Cntrras dh 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 M.Amaya ph 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss 3b 3 0 1 1 Cratini c 3 1 1 1 K.Mitan pr 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 V.Acsta pr 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 1 1 1 1 Alcntra ss 3 1 1 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 1 1 1 Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 Z.Davis cf 2 1 2 1 Br.Lund cf 3 0 1 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 C.Asaje 2b 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 002 110 — 4 Chicago 001 005 12x — 9

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Stassi (0), Schwarber (1), Caratini (1), Davis (1). 3B_Rivas (0). HR_La Stella (0), Martinez (0), Cuevas (0), Happ (0). SB_Davis (1). SF_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Angels Teheran 2 0 0 0 0 2 Andriese 3 4 1 1 0 3 Bedrosian L, 0-1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 Clark 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bard 1 2 1 1 1 2 Ramirez 1 2 2 2 0 0

Cubs Hendricks 3 0 0 0 0 3 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cotton BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 Gamez W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miller 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1 Brooks S, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson First, Jim Reynolds Second, Jim Wolf Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_3:05. A_10,386

