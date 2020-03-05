Listen Live Sports

Cubs scratch RHP Darvish, 2B Kipnis with illness

March 5, 2020 2:49 pm
 
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.

In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn’t have a fever or the flu.

Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn’t have “full information right now,” but it was his understanding it was a daily illness and Darvish should be fine by Friday.

Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago’s spring training game against Texas.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

