Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Curry sparks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic 85-80 in OT

March 1, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry scored 29 points and Xavier Green added 22 and Old Dominion beat Florida Atlantic 85-80 in overtime on Sunday.

Old Dominion (12-17, 8-8 Conference USA) used a 7-2 run to start overtime and led the rest of the way.

Curry’s layup with 3:59 left in regulation put Old Dominion up 66-57. Jailyn Ingram responded with a three-point play, which started an 11-2 FAU run. Ingram scored seven points during the spurt, and his layup with 13 seconds to go tied it at 68 to force overtime.

Joseph Reece scored 12 for the Monarchs and Aaron Carver grabbed 11 rebounds. Old Dominion had a 40-29 rebounding advantage.

Advertisement

Ingram led the Owls (16-14, 8-9) coming off the bench with 19 points. Cornelius Taylor scored 11 and Michael Forrest and Aleksandar Zecevic each scored 10.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War