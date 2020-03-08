Listen Live Sports

Darling sends Delaware to CAA semis in win over Charleston

March 8, 2020 4:55 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Nate Darling scored 25 points and Justyn Mutts had a double-double and Delaware beat Charleston 79-67 in a Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinal game on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Blue Hens (22-10) advance to face top seed Hofstra on Monday in a semifinal game. Dylan Painter scored 14 points, Ryan Allen 12 and Mutts had 12 points with 11 rebounds. Delaware finished 27-of-53 shooting (50.9%), including 8 of 16 from 3-point range, and 17 of 21 from the foul line.

Grant Riller led Charleston (17-14) with 26 points, Brevin Galloway 14 and Zep Jasper 13.

Delaware led 32-27 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-30 when Painter scored on a layup and sank 1 of 2 foul shots. Riller’s 3 with 12:18 left brought Charleston within 47-43 before the Blue Hens gradually pulled away.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

