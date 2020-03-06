Davidson 75, VCU 65

VCU (18-13)

Santos-Silva 5-7 2-3 12, Vann 2-3 0-0 4, Crowfield 1-5 2-2 5, Hyland 6-10 0-0 17, Simms 2-8 0-0 5, Evans 2-5 2-4 7, Ward 2-4 2-2 6, McAllister 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 2-5 0-0 5, Curry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 8-11 65.

DAVIDSON (16-14)

Brajkovic 5-10 2-2 12, Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-1 0-0 0, Gudmundsson 3-8 9-10 17, Wynter 0-0 0-0 0, Grady 5-10 7-9 18, Collins 3-8 2-2 9, Boachie-Yiadom 2-3 0-0 4, Lee 3-4 2-2 10, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 5, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 22-25 75.

Halftime_VCU 35-33. 3-Point Goals_VCU 9-21 (Hyland 5-7, Evans 1-2, Clark 1-3, Crowfield 1-3, Simms 1-5, McAllister 0-1), Davidson 7-16 (Lee 2-3, Gudmundsson 2-4, M.Jones 1-2, Collins 1-3, Grady 1-3, Freundlich 0-1). Fouled Out_Santos-Silva. Rebounds_VCU 24 (Santos-Silva, Ward 5), Davidson 25 (Brajkovic 7). Assists_VCU 11 (Hyland 3), Davidson 16 (Boachie-Yiadom 4). Total Fouls_VCU 19, Davidson 12. A_3,763 (5,295).

