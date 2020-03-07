Listen Live Sports

Davis Cup: Australia beats Brazil 3-1 to qualify for finals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup Finals in November with a tight 3-1 win over Brazil on hard courts at the Memorial Drive tennis center on Saturday.

John Millman beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-7, (6), 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3) in the deciding match.

Millman took the court after Australia’s doubles team of James Duckworth and John Peers lost to Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

On Friday, Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia its 2-0 lead heading into Saturday’s matches.

Australia was playing without its two top-ranked players. Nick Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico and Alex De Minaur aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined him for last month’s Australian Open.

Australia joins 11 other qualifiers and the 2019 semifinalists __ Canada, Britain, Russia and Spain __ as well as the 2020 wildcards, France and Serbia, in November in Madrid.

