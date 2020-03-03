Listen Live Sports

Davis scores 16 to carry Texas-Arlington over Troy 78-64

March 3, 2020 9:41 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Radshad Davis registered 16 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 78-64 on Tuesday night.

Sam Griffin had 15 points for Texas-Arlington (14-17, 10-10 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 13 points. Brian Warren had eight assists.

Charles Norman scored a career-high 24 points for the Trojans (9-22, 5-15), who have lost seven games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

