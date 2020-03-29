Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations

March 29, 2020 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The final deadline to nominate horses for the Triple Crown series is being extended indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

It was scheduled to be Monday.

The extension was agreed upon by officials at Churchill Downs, Maryland Jockey Club and New York Racing Association.

The Kentucky Derby has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.

Advertisement

Maryland and New York racing officials are continuing discussions to decide when the Preakness and Belmont stakes will be run. The Preakness is scheduled for May 16 and the Belmont for June 6.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

When the Triple Crown dates are settled, a deadline for late nominations will be announced.

Any 3-year-olds not made eligible at a cost of $600 during the early nomination phase will be able to be nominated for $6,000.

A total of 347 horses were nominated during the early phase that closed Jan. 25.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1829: Petticoat Affair causes scandal in Jackson's Cabinet