Delaware 79, Coll. of Charleston 67

March 8, 2020 4:38 pm
 
DELAWARE (22-10)

Mutts 4-9 4-4 12, Painter 5-5 4-5 14, Allen 3-10 5-6 12, Anderson 2-6 2-4 7, Darling 9-17 2-2 25, McCoy 2-3 0-0 5, Goss 2-3 0-0 4, Cushing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 17-21 79.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (17-14)

McManus 3-9 1-2 7, Miller 2-4 0-1 4, Galloway 4-9 2-2 14, Jasper 4-9 1-2 13, Riller 10-22 4-5 26, Tucker 0-1 1-2 1, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, Epps 0-1 0-0 0, Reddish 0-0 0-0 0, McCluney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-14 67.

Halftime_Delaware 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 8-16 (Darling 5-8, McCoy 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Allen 1-4), Coll. of Charleston 10-22 (Jasper 4-6, Galloway 4-7, Riller 2-6, Miller 0-1, McManus 0-2). Fouled Out_Galloway. Rebounds_Delaware 26 (Mutts 11), Coll. of Charleston 31 (McManus 8). Assists_Delaware 11 (Mutts 5), Coll. of Charleston 10 (Riller 4). Total Fouls_Delaware 14, Coll. of Charleston 15. A_2,149 (4,200).

