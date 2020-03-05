Delaware St. 100, Howard 88

DELAWARE ST. (5-25)

Bennett 8-14 6-8 24, Jenneto 1-5 0-0 2, Crosby 9-17 5-5 25, Wiley 7-11 6-6 24, Peek-Green 6-11 2-2 17, Gross 0-1 1-2 1, Moore 1-1 1-2 4, Sodom 0-1 1-2 1, Carter 0-1 2-4 2, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 24-31 100.

HOWARD (3-28)

Richardson 1-2 0-0 2, Bristol 7-14 4-5 19, Garvey 8-14 1-1 22, P.Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Williams 12-21 6-7 33, Cousins 1-1 2-2 4, Bethea 0-3 0-0 0, Toure 1-1 0-2 2, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 1-3 0-0 2, G.Jones 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 31-62 17-21 88.

Halftime_Delaware St. 50-29. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 12-25 (Wiley 4-7, Peek-Green 3-7, Bennett 2-4, Crosby 2-6, Moore 1-1), Howard 9-25 (Garvey 5-10, Williams 3-7, Bristol 1-5, Barber 0-1, Bethea 0-1, P.Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Delaware St. 32 (Bennett 7), Howard 28 (Richardson 7). Assists_Delaware St. 12 (Bennett, Crosby, Wiley 3), Howard 15 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 20, Howard 21. A_1,121 (2,700).

