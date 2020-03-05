Diamondbacks 11, Rangers 9

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|
|J.Rojas ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Santana cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Tomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|E.White cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thmpson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ke.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Reed 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|St.Vogt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chrinos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Ramos ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ja.Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeLuzio pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Jung 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Young 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Snder lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Qrecuto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Lcastro cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Y.Rvera ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Bsabe ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|140
|132
|—
|11
|Texas
|001
|001
|052
|—
|9
E_Rojas (1). DP_Arizona 1, Texas 3. LOB_Arizona 7, Texas 8. 2B_Locastro (3), Refsnyder (1), Ciuffo (3), Swihart (1). 3B_DeLuzio (2). HR_Rojas (2), Cron (1), Mathisen (1), Gallo (2), Garcia (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W, 2-0
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Huff
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gann
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Grey S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rodriguez BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Volquez L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Jones
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dillard
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mann
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Kuzia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Jones (Vogt).
WP_Kuzia.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari First, Ed Hickox Second, Alan Porter Third, Chris Sega.
T_3:30. A_4,604
