Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 11, Rangers 9

March 5, 2020 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 11 14 11 Totals 41 9 14 9
J.Rojas ss 4 2 1 1 Santana cf 3 0 0 0
Y.Tomas ph 1 0 0 1 E.White cf 1 2 1 0
I.Vrgas 2b 3 1 1 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
P.Smith ph 1 0 1 1 A.Ibnez 2b 2 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 2 J.Gallo rf 3 1 1 1
Thmpson rf 0 0 0 0 Hineman rf 2 1 2 0
Ke.Cron 1b 3 1 3 2 Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Reed 1b 2 0 0 0
St.Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 Chrinos dh 3 0 0 0
Mthisen ph 2 1 1 1 H.Ramos ph 1 1 1 2
Ja.Lamb 3b 3 1 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0
DeLuzio pr 1 2 1 0 Jo.Jung 3b 2 1 1 1
J.Hicks c 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 2 1 1 1
A.Young 2b 1 0 1 1 Rfsnydr lf 2 1 1 2
T.Snder lf 3 2 1 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 1 0
Qrecuto 3b 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 3 0 2 2
Lcastro cf 3 1 2 2 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 1 0
Mrtinez c 1 0 0 0 O.Bsabe ss 2 0 0 0
Arizona 000 140 132 11
Texas 001 001 052 9

E_Rojas (1). DP_Arizona 1, Texas 3. LOB_Arizona 7, Texas 8. 2B_Locastro (3), Refsnyder (1), Ciuffo (3), Swihart (1). 3B_DeLuzio (2). HR_Rojas (2), Cron (1), Mathisen (1), Gallo (2), Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W, 2-0 4 3 1 1 0 3
Bukauskas 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clarke 2 2-3 4 4 4 1 3
Huff 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Gann 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Grey S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Minor 3 0 0 0 2 2
Rodriguez BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Volquez L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Jones 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dillard 1 3 1 1 0 0
Mann 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Kuzia 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gibaut 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by_Jones (Vogt).

WP_Kuzia.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari First, Ed Hickox Second, Alan Porter Third, Chris Sega.

T_3:30. A_4,604

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise