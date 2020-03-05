Diamondbacks 11, Rangers 9

Arizona Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 11 14 11 Totals 41 9 14 9 J.Rojas ss 4 2 1 1 Santana cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Tomas ph 1 0 0 1 E.White cf 1 2 1 0 I.Vrgas 2b 3 1 1 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 P.Smith ph 1 0 1 1 A.Ibnez 2b 2 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 2 J.Gallo rf 3 1 1 1 Thmpson rf 0 0 0 0 Hineman rf 2 1 2 0 Ke.Cron 1b 3 1 3 2 Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 D.Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Reed 1b 2 0 0 0 St.Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 Chrinos dh 3 0 0 0 Mthisen ph 2 1 1 1 H.Ramos ph 1 1 1 2 Ja.Lamb 3b 3 1 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 DeLuzio pr 1 2 1 0 Jo.Jung 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Hicks c 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 2 1 1 1 A.Young 2b 1 0 1 1 Rfsnydr lf 2 1 1 2 T.Snder lf 3 2 1 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 1 0 Qrecuto 3b 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 3 0 2 2 Lcastro cf 3 1 2 2 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez c 1 0 0 0 O.Bsabe ss 2 0 0 0

Arizona 000 140 132 — 11 Texas 001 001 052 — 9

E_Rojas (1). DP_Arizona 1, Texas 3. LOB_Arizona 7, Texas 8. 2B_Locastro (3), Refsnyder (1), Ciuffo (3), Swihart (1). 3B_DeLuzio (2). HR_Rojas (2), Cron (1), Mathisen (1), Gallo (2), Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Ray W, 2-0 4 3 1 1 0 3 Bukauskas 1 1 0 0 0 0 Clarke 2 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 Huff 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Gann 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Grey S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Texas Minor 3 0 0 0 2 2 Rodriguez BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Volquez L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 Jones 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dillard 1 3 1 1 0 0 Mann 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Kuzia 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Gibaut 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by_Jones (Vogt).

WP_Kuzia.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari First, Ed Hickox Second, Alan Porter Third, Chris Sega.

T_3:30. A_4,604

