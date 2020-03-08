Listen Live Sports

Diane leads Cal State Northridge over Hawaii 86-82

March 8, 2020 1:05 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane scored 34 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots as Cal State Northridge beat Hawaii 86-82 on Saturday night.

Terrell Gomez added 24 points for Cal State Northridge (15-17, 10-6 Big West Conference), which earned the second seed into the conference tournament and collected it most wins since the 2008-09 season. Elijah Harkless chipped in 12 points.

Eddie Stansberry made seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to lead Hawaii (17-13, 8-8). Samuta Avea added 20 points and Zigmars Raimo had 12. The Rainbow Warriors are tied with UC Davis for fourth place in the conference standings.

Diane’s dunk with 5:18 to play gave the Matadors a 75-74 lead and sparked a 13-8 closing surge. Diane added another dunk and a layup, and Gomez scored five points during the stretch.

The Matadors leveled the season series against the Rainbow Warriors with the win. Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 80-75 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

