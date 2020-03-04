Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 4, Giants 0

March 4, 2020 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Ystzmsk cf 4 0 2 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0
A.Slter 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Pters rf 1 0 0 0
Ch.Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 2b 2 2 1 0
Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0 J.Amaya 2b 1 0 0 0
Wstbrok lf 1 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 1 1 1 2
H.Pence dh 3 0 1 0 Santana 3b 2 0 2 0
C.Tromp ph 1 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 1 0 0
J.Davis rf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0
McCrthy rf 1 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 1 2
M.Dubon ss 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0
R.Hward ss 1 0 0 0 Za.Reks lf 1 0 0 0
Brantly c 2 0 1 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0
Hineman c 1 0 0 0 D.Casey rf 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0
D.Slano 2b 3 0 1 0 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0
Kershaw sp 1 0 0 0
Lobaton ph 2 0 1 0
San Francisco 000 000 000 0
Los Angeles 202 000 00x 4

DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Muncy (1), Pollock (1). HR_Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cueto L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ross 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gustave 1 1 0 0 0 1
Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Kershaw W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 0 4
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 2
McAllister 1 2 0 0 0 1
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Cueto (Turner), Kershaw (Brantly).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring First, Mark Ripperger Second, Tripp Gibson Third, Pat Hober.

T_2:43. A_10,471

