Dodgers 4, Giants 0

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 29 4 6 4 Ystzmsk cf 4 0 2 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0 A.Slter 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Pters rf 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 2b 2 2 1 0 Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0 J.Amaya 2b 1 0 0 0 Wstbrok lf 1 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 1 1 1 2 H.Pence dh 3 0 1 0 Santana 3b 2 0 2 0 C.Tromp ph 1 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 1 0 0 J.Davis rf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 1 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 1 2 M.Dubon ss 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0 R.Hward ss 1 0 0 0 Za.Reks lf 1 0 0 0 Brantly c 2 0 1 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0 D.Casey rf 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Slano 2b 3 0 1 0 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 Kershaw sp 1 0 0 0 Lobaton ph 2 0 1 0

San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 Los Angeles 202 000 00x — 4

DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Muncy (1), Pollock (1). HR_Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Cueto L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 4 4 1 1 Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ross 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gustave 1 1 0 0 0 1 Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Coonrod 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Kershaw W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 0 4 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 2 McAllister 1 2 0 0 0 1 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graterol 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Cueto (Turner), Kershaw (Brantly).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring First, Mark Ripperger Second, Tripp Gibson Third, Pat Hober.

T_2:43. A_10,471

