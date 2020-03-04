Dodgers 4, Giants 0

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Ystzmsk cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Slter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wstbrok lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|H.Pence dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Tromp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|M.Dubon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Hward ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantly c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Casey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lobaton ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Muncy (1), Pollock (1). HR_Turner (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ross
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blevins
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Baez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McAllister
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Cueto (Turner), Kershaw (Brantly).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring First, Mark Ripperger Second, Tripp Gibson Third, Pat Hober.
T_2:43. A_10,471
