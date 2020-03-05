Listen Live Sports

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

March 5, 2020 9:09 pm
 
ILLINOIS ST. (10-21)

Fisher 4-12 4-4 14, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 4-8 1-1 11, Hillsman 3-9 1-1 9, Horne 3-10 0-0 8, Reeves 4-6 2-3 13, Torres 2-3 3-3 8, Boyd 0-4 0-0 0, Idowu 1-2 0-0 2, Chastain 0-0 0-0 0, Bruninga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-12 65.

DRAKE (19-13)

Robbins 7-10 4-5 18, Jackson 5-6 0-0 15, A.Murphy 4-10 7-10 17, Penn 1-4 0-0 2, Wilkins 1-4 1-1 3, Sturtz 6-8 4-5 17, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Pilipovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 16-21 75.

Halftime_Drake 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 12-32 (Reeves 3-4, Hillsman 2-4, Copeland 2-6, Fisher 2-7, Horne 2-7, Torres 1-1, Boyd 0-3), Drake 9-20 (Jackson 5-6, A.Murphy 2-6, Sturtz 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Wilkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Hillsman. Rebounds_Illinois St. 23 (Fisher 10), Drake 30 (Sturtz 8). Assists_Illinois St. 9 (Copeland 3), Drake 18 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 17, Drake 17.

