Drake Relays in Des Moines postponed amid virus concerns

March 18, 2020 6:48 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines have been indefinitely postponed because of the virus outbreak.

Drake University said in a statement that organizers made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The track and field event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.

The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races.

Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it’s safe for all participants.

The Drake Relays were first held in 1910.

