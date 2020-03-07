Listen Live Sports

Drexel 66, UNC-Wilmington 55

March 7, 2020 6:07 pm
 
UNC-WILMINGTON (10-22)

Linssen 8-11 2-2 18, Boggs 2-8 0-0 6, Okauru 1-5 0-0 2, Phillips 4-14 0-0 8, Tolefree 1-4 4-4 6, Gadsden 5-13 2-2 13, Sims 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 8-8 55.

DREXEL (14-18)

Butler 3-8 1-3 7, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Okros 3-4 0-0 9, Juric 0-4 2-2 2, Wynter 8-12 0-0 18, Walton 3-9 5-6 12, Bickerstaff 3-7 1-1 7, Washington 3-6 0-0 9, Perry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 9-12 66.

Halftime_Drexel 32-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 3-14 (Boggs 2-6, Gadsden 1-6, Phillips 0-1, Sims 0-1), Drexel 9-21 (Okros 3-4, Washington 3-4, Wynter 2-5, Walton 1-4, Juric 0-1, Green 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 32 (Linssen 9), Drexel 32 (Butler 14). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 12 (Phillips 4), Drexel 11 (Wynter 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 12, Drexel 12.

