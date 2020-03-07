Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Drexel downs UNC Wilmington 66-55 in CAA first round

March 7, 2020 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Camren Wynter scored 18 points and eighth-seeded Drexel beat No. 9 UNC Wilmington in Saturday’s first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (14-18) face No. 1 Hofstra in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

Zach Walton scored 12 points with six rebounds and James Butler had seven points and 13 rebounds for Drexel. Mate Okros hit 3 of 4 3-pointers for nine points.

Marten Linssen scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Seahawks (11-21). Ty Gadsden added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in