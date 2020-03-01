Duke 73, North Carolina 54

DUKE (18-11)

Akinbode-James 4-13 2-2 10, Odom 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Gorecki 8-14 3-6 23, Lambert 3-5 0-0 7, Claude 0-0 0-0 0, Schubert 1-1 0-0 2, Baines 0-0 0-0 0, Boykin 4-6 0-0 9, Goodchild 4-6 2-2 12, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 7-10 73

NORTH CAROLINA (16-13)

Tshitenge 6-9 3-4 15, Bennett 5-17 0-0 10, Church 0-5 2-2 2, Koenen 6-18 4-6 18, Muhammad 3-10 1-2 7, Daniel 1-2 0-0 2, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 10-14 54

Duke 22 19 15 17 — 73 North Carolina 19 13 11 11 — 54

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-17 (Akinbode-James 0-1, Gorecki 4-7, Lambert 1-3, Boykin 1-2, Goodchild 2-4), North Carolina 2-21 (Bennett 0-3, Church 0-5, Koenen 2-7, Muhammad 0-6). Assists_Duke 14 (Gorecki 5), North Carolina 8 (Koenen 4). Fouled Out_Duke Odom. Rebounds_Duke 43 (Akinbode-James 3-5), North Carolina 30 (Tshitenge 7-11). Total Fouls_Duke 12, North Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_Duke Odom 1. A_4,916.

