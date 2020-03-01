Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Duke 73, North Carolina 54

March 1, 2020 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUKE (18-11)

Akinbode-James 4-13 2-2 10, Odom 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Gorecki 8-14 3-6 23, Lambert 3-5 0-0 7, Claude 0-0 0-0 0, Schubert 1-1 0-0 2, Baines 0-0 0-0 0, Boykin 4-6 0-0 9, Goodchild 4-6 2-2 12, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 7-10 73

NORTH CAROLINA (16-13)

Tshitenge 6-9 3-4 15, Bennett 5-17 0-0 10, Church 0-5 2-2 2, Koenen 6-18 4-6 18, Muhammad 3-10 1-2 7, Daniel 1-2 0-0 2, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 10-14 54

Duke 22 19 15 17 73
North Carolina 19 13 11 11 54

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-17 (Akinbode-James 0-1, Gorecki 4-7, Lambert 1-3, Boykin 1-2, Goodchild 2-4), North Carolina 2-21 (Bennett 0-3, Church 0-5, Koenen 2-7, Muhammad 0-6). Assists_Duke 14 (Gorecki 5), North Carolina 8 (Koenen 4). Fouled Out_Duke Odom. Rebounds_Duke 43 (Akinbode-James 3-5), North Carolina 30 (Tshitenge 7-11). Total Fouls_Duke 12, North Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_Duke Odom 1. A_4,916.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War