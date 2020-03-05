Listen Live Sports

E. Illinois 67, Jacksonville St. 61

March 5, 2020 12:39 am
 
JACKSONVILLE ST. (13-18)

Cross 6-10 4-4 16, Cook 2-4 3-3 7, Harden 2-9 0-0 5, Hudson 4-8 4-4 13, Henry 1-10 1-2 3, Ware 3-6 2-2 9, St. Hilaire 2-7 2-3 6, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Zeliznak 0-0 0-0 0, Welsch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 16-18 61.

E. ILLINOIS (16-14)

Matlock 1-4 0-0 3, Dixon 1-4 0-2 2, M.Smith 5-11 4-5 17, S.Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Wallace 10-19 3-4 25, Skipper-Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Charles 4-7 2-2 12, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 11-15 67.

Halftime_E. Illinois 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 3-13 (Hudson 1-2, Ware 1-2, Harden 1-4, Cook 0-1, Henry 0-1, Jones 0-1, St. Hilaire 0-2), E. Illinois 8-16 (M.Smith 3-6, Charles 2-4, Wallace 2-4, Matlock 1-2). Fouled Out_Skipper-Brown. Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 32 (Henry 10), E. Illinois 27 (Dixon 7). Assists_Jacksonville St. 11 (Hudson 3), E. Illinois 15 (Matlock, M.Smith, S.Smith, Wallace 3). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 19, E. Illinois 17. A_593 (10,000).

