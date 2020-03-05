Listen Live Sports

E. Washington 100, Idaho St. 75

March 5, 2020 11:12 pm
 
IDAHO ST. (7-21)

Maker 0-6 2-2 2, Udengwu 3-7 6-12 12, Cool 8-10 1-2 18, Smellie 3-8 0-0 6, Stutzman 4-6 1-3 12, Porter 9-13 2-3 20, Rushin 1-4 0-2 2, Edelmayer 0-1 0-0 0, Aguirre 0-0 0-0 0, Huston 1-1 0-0 3, Wahlen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 12-24 75.

E. WASHINGTON (22-8)

Peatling 8-11 0-0 16, Davison 9-15 3-4 23, Magnuson 3-8 0-0 7, Perry 3-6 0-0 9, Aiken 1-4 0-0 3, Rouse 6-10 7-8 21, Meadows 1-2 0-0 3, Robertson 2-3 0-0 4, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 4, T.Groves 4-5 0-0 8, Mohamed 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-70 10-12 100.

Halftime_E. Washington 46-41. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 5-14 (Stutzman 3-3, Huston 1-1, Cool 1-2, Rushin 0-1, Maker 0-2, Smellie 0-5), E. Washington 10-28 (Perry 3-6, Davison 2-4, Rouse 2-4, Meadows 1-2, Aiken 1-3, Magnuson 1-5, J.Groves 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Peatling 0-2). Rebounds_Idaho St. 25 (Udengwu 8), E. Washington 34 (Peatling 14). Assists_Idaho St. 11 (Udengwu 3), E. Washington 22 (Peatling 7). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 9, E. Washington 17. A_1,531 (6,000).

