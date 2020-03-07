Listen Live Sports

E. Washington takes Big Sky title with win over Weber St.

March 7, 2020 7:50 pm
 
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Davison scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Eastern Washington won the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship outright by beating Weber State 78-69 on Saturday.

Kim Aiken Jr. hit 5 of 10 3-pointers and scored 19 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles (23-8, 16-4), who made 13 of 31 from long distance (42%) in their final game of the season. Mason Peatling added 13 points, five assists and three steals.

Jerrick Harding scored 18 points with four assists and Cody John had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (12-19, 8-12), who could be seeded seventh, eighth or ninth in the tournament.

Tim Fuller scored 11 points and Michal Kozak had 10 with seven boards for Weber State, which entered the game ranked seventh in conference standings.

The Eagles won their seventh straight game and improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Weber State 79-77 on Dec. 28.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

